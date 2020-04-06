GREENSBURG — Social isolation has affected everything. How we shop, how we communicate, how (and if) we socialize, how we keeps ourselves clean, how we deal with our pets – everything is different, and will probably be different for a long time. And we’ve all been inconvenienced, we’ve all had to give up things we enjoy.
Many Decatur County high school students had to give up the last three months of their senior year. The time when school gets to be really fun – the senior prom, the after prom, Senior Skip Day – seniors look forward to those last few days of childhood that so many of us cherish in our memories.
Well, those days were stolen from the Class of 2020 by COVID-19.
And certain seniors, like South Decatur High School’s Sierra Kalli, were having especially good last days of school.
First of all, she had achieved a 3.4 grade point average. She purchased her prom gown (five months before the event) and she was going with her boyfriend, Justice Burton.
She had just started to “really get the dance moves down” for “Newsies,” the musical she was in.
“I was super excited, and then, on that last day, I had to leave practice early because I had a flute lesson,” she said. “I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to my cast mates!”
She was also heavily involved in running track and looking forward to challenging (and hopefully bettering) at least two school records.
As it turned out, she was only able to better her own personal best. Which isn’t bad, but Sierra had other plans.
“I surprised myself, but it gave me the motivation to keep working for the rest of the season. Since we no longer have a season, I guess I’ll just have to wait until college!” she said.
In addition, she had just completed her final round of ISSMA Solo and Ensemble District and State competitions with her flute. So, aside from winning gold medals with her ensemble performances, she also won two gold for her solo performances, and that’s quite an accomplishment as well.
“We were supposed to go back to school after spring break, and then they extended it two more weeks. So there was still hope,” she said. “Then, when they cancelled the year, I said to myself, ‘Well, at least I can take pictures of myself in my prom gown with my boyfriend, Justice.’”
She is excited to have been accepted at Anderson University to study Music Education and to run on their track team.
“I’m just trying my best to be as positive as I can about all of this, and I know that everyone else is trying, too. And I mean everyone,” she said.
She has friends in other states who are having the same issue.
“We really are all going through this together and everyone is having to deal with the same things,” she said.
Her teachers are sending cards to a lot of students to help brighten their moods.
“I’ve seen Facebook posts asking people to pray for others and I think that’s honestly what we need right now,” she said.
When asked how she feels about the end of the year, she waxes almost poetic with the surprising wisdom of someone seemingly much older then 18 years of age.
“This isn’t how any of us seniors imagined our senior year would end. There are so many things that I personally wish I could’ve been able to do, like go to prom, have our senior skip day and our senior prank, and maybe even break a track record or two,” she said. “Now that I can’t do those things, I have to put them behind me and look at what I have coming for my future. I finally know what college I’m going to. I know that I am going to run in college. I know that music is what I want to do when I graduate college, and I know that I’m going to work my hardest to get where I want to be.”
