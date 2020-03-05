GREENSBURG — To lend a helping hand to a smaller volunteer fire department, with the help and administration of Washington Township Trustee Christian Rust, Greensburg Fire Department Station 1 recently sold their outdated Truck 11 to the Franklin County Volunteer Fire Department.
“We started out with an old Chevy van that we had our equipment in,” Assistant Fire Chief Brian Wenning said. “Two guys would take the van, it was a cargo van with only two seats, so we shoved all our equipment in there and off we’d go!”
Wenning explained how eventually, when too much equipment in the van made driving it unsafe, the department upgraded to an F-700 pickup.
“It had a big box on the back and it was called Truck 16,” Wenning said.
Truck 16 was used for several years, but it had one bench seat in the cab which made carrying more then five passengers difficult.
“When they’d put big guys like Kenny Ramer, Mark Baldwin and Ron Clark in the back, they would have to suck in their breath to close the doors,” Wenning said. “With all their gear on, it was tight.”
GFD firefighters were delighted when they received Truck 11. Four doors, air-conditioning and a larger cab made it a much better vehicle than they were used to.
“It [the olde truck] eventually ... had too much equipment in it, so we had to purchase a $60,000 military surplus truck, and that was a bargain price for something that sells new for about $450,000,” Wenning said.
The trucks at GFD are numbered in even numbers. Engine 2, Engine 4, Engine 8 and then trucks 10, 12, 14 and 16.
“Truck 11 was the oddball, so the new one replacing it is Rescue 1,” Wenning said.
Wenning explained that the in-house maintenance team takes very good care of the equipment at Station 1.
“What we can’t do, we send out, but otherwise we take good care of them,” Wenning said.
“We try to take care of our local firefighters. They do so much for the community, they deserve the best we can give them,” Rust said.
