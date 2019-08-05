GREENSBURG – Planning for an event being billed as "The Race" is underway and participants are being sought.
The Race is an Aug. 17 fundraiser for Southeast Baptist Youth Camp on CR 800 S. near Westport.
"Anyone can compete, and what people do is put together a team," camp co-manager Sarah Snyder said. "They can have a fifth as an alternate if they like."
Those involved then line up sponsors and raise money before they compete. The names of corporate sponsors are included on the back of a T-shirt all event participants receive.
Snyder and her husband, Don, with help from family, run the nearly 65 acre facility snuggled in a beautiful wooded area near Westport.
On the day of the event, teams gather for a series of physical and cerebral challenges. The team winning the most challenges wins bragging rights while having a lot of fun.
The challenges vary from a take-off on Hungry Hungry Hippos using milk crates, tennis balls and carts to building card towers and everything in between.
"We had a puzzle building competition one year where competitors had to figure out who had the missing pieces to the puzzle they are building. When they find the other puzzle building team with pieces to their puzzle, they had to bargain and barter to buy them back," Snyder explained.
All challenges are new every year.
Challenge winners are announced after the final competitions and following a lunch catered by Texas Roadhouse.
The first year, the Royal Hammerheads won the championship. "The Sweet Tea Creek Team" won the championship last year.
All champion teams are immortalized on the wall outside the camp office, in the Grace Center.
"We're trying to build this up because this is such a wonderful camp and we love to have people visit," Snyder said.
The Snyders are in their 15th year as directors of the camp and live on the grounds.
"When we came, there wasn't much happening in the winter so we got to be a part of building up yearly functions," she said.
SBY Camp, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit, averages more than 800 campers in the summer months of June, July and August.
Facilities include Grace Hall, a gymnasium with showers; a retreat center with overnight accommodations; cabin rental with or without heat: a full industrial kitchen; a swimming pool; even a putt-putt golf. They have canoes and paddle boats for rent, free corn hole, even a human foosball facility!
Southeastern Baptist Youth Camp also has an active Paintball Ministry. Open to 6 through 12th grade campers, paintball provides a chance for youngsters to explore how they react to pressure.
"The lessons they learn on the paintball field can be carried into many aspects of life," Snyder said.
For details about competing in The Race or for general information about the camp and its ministries, visit www.westportcamp.com or call 812-591-2515.
