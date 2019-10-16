GREENSBURG – Multi-Media Specialist Kristen Williams from the Indiana Attorney General’s office recently spoke at the Adult Center about how to spot and avoid consumers scams. She also spoke about identity theft and how to recover from it, as well.
After explaining her background and her office’s involvement in preventing scams on Hoosiers, she spoke about many issues.
Grandkid Scams
You get a call from someone saying, “Grandma, I need money for bail!” (or money for a medical bill, or some other kind of trouble).
The caller says it’s urgent and tells the you to keep it a secret.
Is the caller who they say they are? Scammers are good at pretending to be someone they are not. They can be convincing, sometimes using information from social networking sites like Facebook or Instagram, or by hacking into someone’s e-mail account, to make it seem more real. And they’ll pressure you to send the money before you have time to think.
What do you do?
1. Pass this information on to a friend before you even open your wallet or purse.
2. Stop and check it out. Look up the grandkids’ number and compare it to the number of the caller.
3. Report it a the Federal Trade Commission at 877-653-4261 or visit ftc.gov/complaint.
“You’ve Won” Scams
You get a card, a call, or e-mail telling you that you’ve won a trip, a prize, a lottery or a sweepstakes. The person calling is excited and can’t wait for you to get your winnings.
What usually happens next is they tell you there’s a fee, some taxes you must pay or custom duties are owed. Then they ask for your credit card number or bank account information, or they’ll ask you to wire the money.
Either way, you’re losing money, not winning it. You don’t ever get that big prize. Instead, you get requests for more money, or promises that you’ve won big.
What do you do?
1. Keep your money and your credit card information to yourself at all times. Never share your financial information with someone who contacts you and claims to need it. Never wire money to anyone.
2. Pass this information to a friend. You might already be clued in to this sort of scam, but a friend might not be. Tell them about it and give them a friendly reminder.
3. Call the Federal Trade Commission.
Tech Support Scams
You get a pop-up or another form of urgent message on your computer screen from someone saying your computer is infected. It might seem like the message comes from a well-known company, like Microsoft or Apple, or maybe even your internet provider. The message says there are viruses or other malware on your computer. It says you have to call a number or risk losing your personal data.
Is this a real threat? Judging by reports to the FTC, no; it’s a scam. These are people who want to sell you useless services, get your credit card number or get access to your personal computer files.
What do you do?
1. Stop. Don’t call a number of click a link. Don’t send money, give your credit card number, or control of you computer to anyone who contacts you.
2. Share this with a friend. You might understand this is a scam, but someone else might not. Call them.
3. Call the Federal Trade Commission.
Health Care Scams
You see an ad on television telling you about a new law that requires you to get a new health care card, or maybe offering you big discounts on health insurance. Or maybe it’s someone that says they’re from the government, and they need you Medicare number to issue you a new card.
Scammers follow the headlines. Their goal? To get your Social Security number, your financial information or your insurance number.
What do you do?
1. Stop. Check it out. Call Medicare (800-MEDICARE) or do some research and check with someone you trust. What’s the real story?
2. Share this information with a friend. You probably saw through the scam, but chances are someone close to you might not, and could use a friendly reminder.
3. Call the Federal Trade Commission.
Online Dating Scams
You meet someone special on a dating website. Soon, he wants to move off the dating site to email or phone call you. He tells you he loves you, but he lives far away or that he’s in the military.
Then he asks for money. He might say it’s for a plane ticket to visit you. Or for emergency surgery he needs. Or something else urgent.
Scammers, male and female, make fake dating profiles, sometimes using photos of other people. They build relationships with unsuspecting citizens and then disappear with their money.
What do you do?
1. Stop. Don’t ever send money to anyone you don’t know personally. Never wire money, put money on a prepaid debit card or send cash to an online love interest. You won’t get it back.
2. Share this information to a friend. You may not have gotten taken to the cleaners, but a friend might. Fill them in on dating scams.
3. Call the Federal Trade Commission.
“There are so many ways scammers use to take hard-earned money out of unsuspecting hands, and we see it all the time. There’s just a few simple guidelines to follow, and if it sounds like a scam it probably is. And never send money to someone you don’t know and trust personally,” Williams said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.