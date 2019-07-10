The Decatur County 4-H Fair officially began Wednesday. There's already been plenty of activity at the fairgrounds, as evidenced by these photos.
Sr. Sharon Marie Blank, age 72 of the Sisters of St. Francis in Oldenburg, died Friday, July 5, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. Born August 1, 1946 in Louisville, Kentucky, she is the daughter of Viola (Nee: Hillebrand) and Harold Blank. She was the second of three chi…
Harriett Lucille Miller, 69, formerly of Auburn, Indiana passed away at 7:50 p.m. Thursday, July 4 2019 at Heritage House Nursing Home. She was born on May 15, 1950 in Greensburg, the daughter of Wayne & Evelyn L. (Kemple) Beggs. She was born and raised in Greensburg and had moved to Aub…
