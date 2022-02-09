Dr. Eric Schansberg, a long-time economics professor at Indiana University Southeast, has announced his candidacy for the U.S. Congress in Indiana's 9th District.
Dr. Schansberg has taught economics for more than 30 years. He has been a prolific author, including two books on public policy: Poor Policy: How Government Harms the Poor and Turn Neither to the Right nor to the Left: A Thinking Christian’s Guide to Politics and Public Policy.
“My focus has often been about the ways in which politicians and interest groups harm those who are not politically connected," Schansberg said. "Generally, government should do much less—and the federal government should do much, much less.”
Schansberg is passionate about the Constitution and “follows the science” in being adamantly pro-life.
His top priority is to reduce the “rampant spending and dangerous debt” pursued by most politicians in both parties.
“Nobody knows where the cliff is, from the federal government’s debt and liabilities such as Medicare and Social Security," Schansberg said. "But we do know that we’re driving the wrong direction with our foot on the accelerator. It is reckless to spend and borrow this much money, and it is immoral to spend the resources of our children and grandchildren without their consent.”
Schansberg also said he hopes to follow in the footsteps of Rep. Trey Hollingsworth as a principled outsider entering politics.
“More than just casting votes, I hope to be a civil, knowledgeable and passionate voice in DC on the economy and the Constitution. Especially these days, maybe it’d be helpful to send an Econ Prof to Washington,” he concluded.
