GREENSBURG - Scheidler Web Solutions LLC announces its acquisition of ETC Web Design and is open for business.
Primary services are website design and hosting for small and medium-sized businesses and organizations.
Matt Scheidler designed and supported websites for area businesses and organizations on behalf of ETC for the past eight years. The company is now an independent operation and is excited to continue providing the same services to existing clients and looks forward to developing new relationships.
"A web presence is more important today than ever," said Scheidler. "Many companies and organizations are holding on to an old website that may not be mobile-friendly. Others may have never had a website. Especially now, customers want to interact with your business online. Let us help you update your website, replace your website, or establish your first website."
Scheidler Web Solutions is a family-owned business, as Matt's wife Michelle acts as Business Manager.
Their office is at 119 W. Main Street, Suite B, Greensburg.
"While we chose to locate the business in our hometown of Greensburg, we're committed to serving all of southeast Indiana and beyond," Scheidler said.
For more information visit scheidlerwebsolutions.com or call 812-222-2500.
