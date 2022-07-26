RIPLEY COUNTY – The 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship application is now available in Ripley County through the Ripley County Community Foundation.
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program will provide 146 scholarships statewide and one scholarship in Ripley County.
LECSP scholarships may be used for otherwise unreimbursed full tuition, required fees, and a book and equipment stipend of $900 per year for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.
The program, administered statewide by Independent Colleges of Indiana and locally in Ripley County through the Ripley County Community Foundation, is open to all Indiana residents who:
• graduate from an accredited Indiana high school by 2023 and receive their diploma no later than June 30, 2023;
• intend to pursue undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at an Indiana college; and
• meet the criteria specific to their local community foundation.
Students can learn more about the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship in Ripley County and apply for this scholarship by visiting www.rccfonline.org. Applications must be completed and submitted by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, August 31, to be considered.
Applications will be evaluated on, but not limited to, the following criteria: GPA, SAT/ACT scores, course difficulty, extracurricular activities, community service, essays, a letter of recommendation, and an interview.
Three finalists will be nominated by the Ripley County Community Foundation, and their names will be submitted to ICI for final selection of the recipients. Scholarship recipients will be notified in December.
Lilly Endowment created LECSP for the 1997-1998 school year and has supported the program every year since with tuition grants totaling more than $424 million. Nearly 5,000 Indiana students have received Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships since the program’s inception.
The primary purposes of LECSP are: 1) to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; 2) to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and 3) to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
The Ripley County Community Foundation is again pleased to offer LECSP for its 26th year in Ripley County.
“The Ripley County Community Foundation is honored to administer this program for our local community because the LECSP is an opportunity for our organization to acknowledge and appreciate the academic and personal achievements of a local student in a meaningful way,” Amy Streator, Executive Director of the Ripley County Community Foundation, said.
To learn how the Ripley County Community Foundation is “Connecting People Who Care with Causes that Matter” visit www.rccfonline.org, or contact the RCCF at 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville; or via telephone at (812) 933-1098.
