GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Community Scholarship Foundation recently presented more than $200,000 in scholarships to 27 deserving seniors and graduates from North and South Decatur High Schools at the senior awards ceremonies.
The scholarships were awarded to:
BURNEY AND LUCY LEHMAN MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP:
$11,503.69 for each year for 4 YR. – Stephen Allgeier - NDHS
$7,625 for each year for 4 YR – Nathan O’ Dell - NDHS
$11,503.69 for each year for 4 YR. – Allison Nobbe - SDHS
$7,625 for each year for 4 YR – Delaney Feits - SDHS
SPARKS MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP:
$1,000 for each of 4 years – Christopher Gauck - NDHS
RISK-SPARKS SCHOLARSHIP:
$1,000 for each of 4 years – Savannah Dwenger - SDHS
RUSSELL CORYA MEMORIAL AG SCHOLARSHIP:
$1,888 for 1 year – Evan Wullenweber - SDHS
ROBERT FRIEDERSDORF MEMORIAL AG SCHOLARSHIP:
$2,000 for 1 year – Savannah Bower - SDHS
CECILIA SPRINGMEYER MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP:
$2,046 for 1 year – Allison Nobbe - NDHS
$2,046 for 1 year – Adam Scudder- NDHS
$2,046 for 1 year – James Brumback- SDHS
SHIRK ENGLISH SCHOLARSHIP:
$2,000 for 1 year – Brook Somers- SDHS
JEAN A. REED MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP:
$2,000 for 1 year – Lauren Holloway - NDHS
GEORGE HAYES MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP:
$2,000 for one year - Eliana Cox- NDHS
ARTHUR MOOR MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP:
$2,000 for 1 year – Trevor Newby – SDHS
$2,000 for 1 year- Carrie Owens- SDHS
DOLLARS FOR SCHOLARS MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP:
$2,000 for 1 year – Madison Mikulec - SDHS
NICK SPURLIN MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP:
$1,000 for 1 year- Elaina Crites- NDHS
GENERAL SCHOLARSHIPS:
$2,000 for 1 year – Paige Wesseler - NDHS
$2,000 for 1 year – Stephanie Morford- NDHS
$2,000 for 1 year – Jacob Mirick - NDHS
$2,000 for 1 year – Ian Frensemeier - SDHS
$2,000 for 1 year – Holly Marsh - SDHS
$2,000 for 1 year – Caitlynn Osting – NDHS
$2,000 for 1 year - Kenzie Ogden - NDHS
$2,000 for 1 year - Emma Weisenbach - SDHS
$2,000 for 1 year - Logan Koehne - College (NDHS Graduate)
These scholarships are presented to seniors and past graduates who have worked hard and excelled academically throughout their high school years.
The Decatur County Community Scholarship Foundation board hopes that, with the help of this money, these young people will be able to continue to excel as they further their education.
Monies for the Lehman, Corya, and Springmeyer scholarships are held by the Decatur County Community Foundation.
The Arthur Moor and Dollars for Scholars Memorial Scholarships were both made possible when the South Decatur division of Dollars for Scholars closed its chapter and transferred the scholarship monies from its treasury to the Decatur County Community Scholarship Foundation, which will continue to award these memorial scholarships in the future.
Additional scholarships, including the Jean Reed and the George Hayes Memorial Scholarships were made possible by contributions made in memory of those founders at each of their deaths.
The Decatur County Community Scholarship Foundation was formed in 1983 when seven members of the community joined together to raise funds for scholarships for students at North and South Decatur High Schools.
Scholarships of no less than $1,000 have been presented by the Foundation every year since 1984.
Donations to the Foundation may be made at any time, and the Foundation gladly accepts gifts from individuals and estates, including gifts made in honor of or in memory of those who have shown a commitment to the Foundation and the youth of Decatur County.
Information on donating can be found at www.dccsfoundation.org. or donations can be mailed in care of the Foundation to the Decatur County Community Schools office at 2020 N. Montgomery Rd, Greensburg, IN 47240.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.