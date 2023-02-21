RUSHVILLE — Approximately 200 people turned out Saturday evening to help welcome home one of Rushville’s most accomplished athletes and former residents.
In an effort to increase its scholarship fund, Rushville Elks Lodge 1307 hosted a pork chop fundraiser that included an auction and an inspirational presentation by Dennis Joseph Goins, who will be officially inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in March.
Goins graduated from Rushville Consolidated High School in 1979. As a freshman, he started for the Lions’ state runner-up team.
During his senior year, the Lions went 17-9 and Goins averaged 13 points, 9 assists and 7 rebounds a game, earning All Sectional, Regional and All-Conference honors. He was also named an Indiana All-Star.
Goins’ 1,080 points is fourth in Rushville basketball history and his 539 assists is first on the list. He was also a four year starter on Rushville’s football team where he was named All-State his senior season. He played at Vincennes from 1979-1981 and Southern Illinois from 1981-1983.
In addition, Goins was an award winning TV sports photographer covering numerous high profile events.
He is currently in his 21st year as a teacher at the Ben Davis High School/Area 31 Career Center and Director of BDTV.
Most recently, one of his former student athletes, Chris Evans, a current Cincinnati Bengals football player and his group Collectively Evolving created the Dennis Goins IMPACT Award for their Night of Champions event.
Dennis was introduced by his brother Rick, who was also an outstanding athlete at RCHS. His accomplishments include playing for the 1976 Rushville Lions state runner-up basketball team, being named an Indiana All-Star that year, and being inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.
Dennis, in addressing those in attendance, said he was “happy to be able to give back to the community” and dedicated the evening to his brother Bill, who was a member of the Elks prior to his passing.
He noted that his parents were advocates of getting a good education, hard work, and doing what is right.
“My parents taught us to work 10 times harder to be 10 times better,” he said. “They stressed faith, family and education.”
He also cited Proverbs 11:2 as one of his guiding principles throughout the years: “When pride comes, then comes disgrace, but with humility comes wisdom.”
In addition, he encouraged the several teenagers in the crowd to remain hungry and humble, to be agents of change and to always fight for the underserved.
“Look your best and do your best to be your best,” he advised. “Work harder, study more and play less.”
At the conclusion of his address, Goins received a standing ovation prior to a spontaneous crowd-led rendition of the RCHS fight song.
The night was a resounding success for the Elks, which provides multiple scholarships to RCHS graduates each year.
The goal for the evening was to raise $15,000. Thanks to auctioneer Rusty Harmeyer and the generosity of those in attendance, an auction featuring just four items and a chance to match $5,000 provided by anonymous donors raised $17,800. Those funds combined with profits from the dinner totaled just under $25,000.
Dr. Steve Sickbert, who was the primary organizer of the event, offered his thanks to all involved for the even ing’s success.
