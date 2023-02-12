RUSHVILLE – Elks Lodge 1307 is hosting its annual scholarship fundraiser dinner and auction at 6 p.m. Saturday, February 18, in the lodge Ball Room. The event is open to the public as well as lodge members.
“Elks 1307 believes in our youth and in our community,” Elks member Tom Stumpf, who is helping organize this year’s event, said. “These scholarships are just one way we are stewards of the community now and in the future. The larger the crowd the more support we show for the past success of Rush County athletics. It will also show our youth of today an example of what can be accomplished. The larger the crowd the more money that will be raised to increase the size of the scholarships.”
The cost is $25 per person and the evening includes a grilled pork chop dinner, a benefit auction and a program provided by RCHS basketball and football standout Dennis Goins, who is an inductee at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.
“We will have a Rushville jersey with the Goins’ family number 20 to auction,” Stumpf said. “There will also be an Indianapolis overnight experience and two autographed basketballs. We invite the public to come and honor Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Dennis Goins. We ask for your help in raising enough money now and at future events in order to double the amount of the scholarships we give out. What better way to honor Dennis and help the youth of our county all while enjoying a good meal!”
Goins said he was happy to help with this worthwhile effort.
“I’m looking forward to it,” he said.
Rushville Elks Lodge 1307 currently provides two or three $500 local scholarships annually and, as Stumpf said, the organization hopes to increase the size of those to help keep up with the rising cost of education.
It’s also worth noting that the national Elks organization is second only to the U.S. government in the amount of scholarship funding provided nationwide each year.
“This year’s scholarship fundraising goal is $15,000; a large crowd ready and willing to bid on auction items is more important than ever,” Stumpf said.
Tickets are available by calling 765-938-1307.
