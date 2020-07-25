Family and friends of William “Billy Ray” Goins have announced the formation of a scholarship to honor the life and legacy of Billy Ray.
The purpose of this scholarship is to award $6,000 to a worthy candidate pursuing an education in a skilled trade at Ivy Tech Community College in Indiana.
Billy Ray was a plumber/pipefitter by trade. He was a passionate community advocate. Billy Ray actively engaged in his community serving as a charter member and President of the Fayette-Henry-Rush NAACP for more than 30 years and also First Vice President of the Indiana NAACP State Conference. He was beloved by all who knew him and impacted great change in his community and across the state of Indiana.
An ideal candidate for this scholarship would have:
- A trade they are pursuing
- Community service experience
- A servant leader spirit
In honor of his tremendous contributions over the years, this scholarship was started by Billy Ray’s youngest brother, Kris, a skilled tradesman and an Ivy Tech graduate. The scholarship has been funded by the generosity of loving family and friends.
Applications for the scholarship can be found on Google Docs at https://docs.google.com/ forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfJkrA XdwP-MNv8PqPqIusq8 t3ClNRotM_XtLYLV2Cc9iYiaw/viewform?fbclid=IwAR0XGqyHzXUg2JJDvJ9-eOCKabi2aRCnWQqs3ymta2c-hMF-8eOvauRgLUQ. The deadline is noon Tuesday, Sept. 8.
For more information on the scholarship form, contact Krishawna Goins at krishawnaleegoins@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.