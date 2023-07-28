The St. Lawrence Ladies’ Auxiliary of the Knights of St. John is pleased to announce the winners of their 14th annual scholarship for a student attending Oldenburg Academy from St. Mary’s Parish in Greensburg.
A $500 scholarship for the 2023-2024 school year was awarded to Cecilia and Clare Scheidler, daughters of Matt and Michelle Scheidler.
Applicants were asked to submit an essay about their Catholic faith and the importance of a Catholic education, along with letters of recommendation from teachers or community members. Cecilia and Clare were selected following a review of the applications.
The St. Lawrence Ladies’ Auxiliary is an organization of Catholic women actively engaged in charitable work to promote their faith, the Church, and community.
