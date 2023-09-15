STATEHOUSE – Indiana State Rep. Lindsay Patterson believes Hoosiers need a credential beyond a high school diploma, like a certificate or degree, to succeed in today’s competitive workforce.
Thanks to a new law creating Career Scholarship Accounts, eligible 10th, 11th and 12th-graders can receive up to $5,000 to access qualified training opportunities.
Scholarships are available to high school students who are enrolled in a course or educational experience approved by the Indiana Department of Education. Eligible students may also be enrolled in an apprenticeship, applied learning experience, work-based learning and/or credential attainment experience approved by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.
Approved students will receive $5,000 over four disbursements and can use the money toward certain qualified expenses:
- Expenses to enroll in and attend sequences, courses, apprenticeships, or programs of study;
- Career coaching and navigation services;
- Postsecondary education and training;
- Transportation and equipment;
- Certification and credentialing examinations; and
- Any other expenses approved by the Treasurer of the State.
Approved courses and classes, which are listed on the online application, include accounting, cybersecurity, information technology, software development, veterinary science and more.
“We know there are employers across the state that are struggling to find qualified candidates for job openings,” Patterson said. “These new scholarships are a critical step toward connecting Hoosier students with the skills they need for in-demand careers right out of high school.”
To learn more about Career Scholarship Accounts and enroll before the Oct. 1 deadline, visit https://in.accessgov.com/tos/Forms/Page/tos/csa-application/1
For more information, email CSA@tos.in.gov or call 317-232-0723.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.