GREENSBURG - The Greensburg Community Schools Regular Board of Education meeting last month included discussion of new metrics for school corporations in the state. The website showcasing the new metrics, Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed or GPS, just became available to the public.
According to their website, with the passage of House Enrolled Act 1514 in 2021 and the requirement to launch a school performance dashboard, Indiana saw an opportunity to re-envision how to strategically measure school performance and most importantly, student learning.
Greensburg Community High School Principal Grant Peters and Greensburg Jr. High School Principal Matt Clifford are both members of the Indiana Association of School Principals. The two discussed their thoughts on the new metrics and hopes for its future.
"There's a lot to this [website]," Peters said. "But it was developed to help schools feel more comfortable that there was an apples to apples comparison between us and other schools. The Principal's Association... and a lot of district and building-level leadership did not feel like the letter grade [for school corporations] was a fair comparison going from district to district."
The GPS website shows several data points indicating school performance including ILEARN performance, attendance, graduation and beyond, SAT performance, third grade literacy, sixth grade math growth and more. These indicators are shown with each individual school's data next to the state-wide average. For instance, the GCS Corporation as a whole boasts a 95.7% third grade literacy rate compared to the state average of 81.6%.
"The idea behind this is give a wider viewpoint of the school," Clifford said. "The state is still struggling on how to talk about K8 beyond the test scores, though."
Clifford said he is hoping that the state continues to add more information to the website which would allow schools to tell more about themselves than the current dials and graphs do. He and Peters also pointed out this diagnostic is not necessarily replacing the letter grade system.
The website can be found at https://indianagps.doe.in.gov/#home and includes every school in the state.
