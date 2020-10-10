RUSHVILLE – Due to no candidate filing as a candidate to serve as the representative on the Rush County Schools Board of Trustees for Noble, Richland, and Union Townships beginning Jan. 1, 2021, the Rush County Schools Board of Trustees will be appointing a representative to serve the term length of Jan. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2024.
Applicants for this position must:
- Reside in Noble, Richland, or Union Township
- Be a registered voter in one of those townships
- Be at least 21 years old
- Have lived in the school district for at least one year
Applicants for this position cannot be Rush County Schools employees or have committed various crimes under I.C. 3-8-1-5.
Persons interested in applying for this position should send a letter of interest and any supporting documents to:
Doug Marlow, School Board President
330 West 8th St.
Rushville, IN 46173
All submissions of interest must be postmarked no later than Oct. 23, 2020.
Applicants selected for further consideration will be interviewed by the School Board in a public meeting on Nov. 10, 2020.
