BATESVILLE – Batesville Community Schools Superintendent Paul Ketcham and Director of Building and Grounds Tim Hunter recently presented the school board with fiscal indicators for the year.
The financial report showed an influx of spending in December caused by debt service payments which are only paid in June and December. Across all funds, the school had $23,368,000 in revenue for the year versus $23,122,000 in expenditures and the cash balance to close the year was $5,887,121.
Ketcham pointed out that there is an additional $4 million in the bank from the bond sales to fund renovations. Those funds can be found in the school’s operations fund, according to Treasurer Todd Nobbe. Additionally, Ketcham thanked Hunter for the recent reception of a $71,000 check from FEMA. These funds were reimbursement for COVID expenses and distributed due to Hunter’s efforts.
For the year, BCSC ended with revenues of just over $14.9 million and expenditures just under $14.9 million. The cash balance at the end of the year was $1,234,813 which was an approximate $6,000 increase from where the year began.
Property tax draws were received in December and when added to the $1,350,000 from the education fund, the school had $4,104,000 across all funds in revenue and $3,287,121 in expenditures.
“In June and December, we receive our [property tax] draws from both Franklin and Ripley counties,” Ketcham said. “So our balance decreases until June and then goes back down again until December. So that is a planned decrease in cash balance in operations.”
A detailed report of the fiscal indicators for BCSC can be found at https://www.in.gov/duab/fiscal-indicators-committee/school-corporation-fiscal-indicators2/. (BCSC must be chosen in the drop-down menu.)
The next school board meeting is at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 in the Bulldog Center at Batesville High School.
