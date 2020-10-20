GREENSBURG - If all goes as planned, the three schools that comprise the Greensburg Community School Corporation will see a variety of improvements in the not too distant future.
A public hearing concerning the sale of $3.7 million in general obligation bonds to pay for the planned work was recently held, and both the school board and the Greensburg City Council have given their consent to proceed.
The following is an overview of the work to be done and the estimated cost associated with each aspect of it.
GJHS freezer/cooler ($100,000), GJHS/GHS dishwashers ($75,000), GJHS parking lot paving ($80,000), GHS football complex expansion ($500,000), GHS Science Labs renovations ($400,000), GES playground upgrades ($250,000), GJHS hallway/classroom ceiling replacement ($300,000), GJHS lighting replacement ($100,000), GJHS air handlers ($125,000), GHS PE locker room renovations ($100,000), GCLC HVAC controls ($300,000), GCLC classroom ceilings and lights ($50,000), district sidewalk replacement ($100,000), district camera upgrades ($100,000), district furniture purchases ($300,000), GES/GJHS electronic message signs ($125,000) for a total cost of $3,005,000.
Additional projects being considered include GCLC parking lot paving ($50,000), administrative building parking lot paving ($30,000), GHS teacher canopy ($20,000), GHS/GJHS water softeners ($25,000), maintenance lot paving ($25,000), GHS tennis fence replacement ($60,000), GHS pool diving board/starting blocks ($25,000), GHS TV station ($50,000) for a total cost of $285,000, which would bring the cost of the entirety of work being considered to $3,290,000 with an additional estimated $410,000 in "soft" costs.
GCS Superintendent Tom Hunter said documents related to the bid process are currently being prepared and he expects the work to go out for bid in November. Construction is expected to be underway by late spring and continue through the summer. The majority of the work involved is expected to be completed by the time the 2021/2022 school year begins.
Hunter said the good news for district residents is they won't be seeing an increase in their tax rate.
"The sale [of the bonds] will not increase our tax rate at all because we have $4 million in bonds going off our books at the end of this year," he said. "That will go off and the $3.7 million will go back on, so no one's existing tax rate is going to be affected by these bonds."
Hunter said during his 20 years on the job he has favored regularly scheduled maintenance and improvement projects rather than waiting until larger, more expensive efforts are necessary, and that is in keeping with the work planned to begin early next year.
"We're doing our due diligence by keeping our facilities updated and running efficiently," he said. "We simply don't have any other way to raise the money necessary to do these upgrades other than bonds. ... It really comes down to pay some now or pay a lot later. The project will help keep our facilities energy efficient and highly effective learning environments."
