Greensburg Elementary
THURSDAY
BREAKFAST: Waffles, yogurt, fruit/juice, milk
LUNCH: Chicken patty sandwich, broccoli w/ cheese
FRIDAY
BREAKFAST: Donuts, fruit, juice, milk
LUNCH: Ravioli, green beans, mozzarella breadstick, birthday cake
Greensburg Jr. High
THURSDAY
BREAKFAST: Waffles, sausage links, fruit/juice, milk
LUNCH: Crispitos, refried beans, chips, salsa
FRIDAY
BREAKFAST: Coffee cake, yogurt, fruit/juice, milk
LUNCH: Corn dog, tator tots, peas, carnival cookie
Greensburg Community High School
THURSDAY
BREAKFAST: French toast sticks, fruit/juice, milk
LUNCH: Crispitos, refried beans, chips, salsa
FRIDAY
BREAKFAST: Muffins, sausage links, fruit, juice, milk
LUNCH: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes w/ gravy, green beans, carnival cookie
St. Mary’s Elementary
THURSDAY
LUNCH: Chicken patty, corn, pineapple, milk
FRIDAY
LUNCH: Cheese pizza, green beans, mandarin oranges, milk
