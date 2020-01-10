DECATUR COUNTY — Decatur County Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Jarrod Burns recently provided an update on the renovations currently in progress across the district.
As of now, it’s all still a work in progress.
As previously reported by the Daily News, the majority of the renovation work has addressed electrical matters, HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning) and plumbing.
The project also brings HVAC to both high school gymnasiums. Burns has noted previously that neither high school has ever had air-conditioning in their gymnasiums.
Additionally, the project included replacing flooring where needed. It has been reported that somewhere between 80 to 90 percent of the flooring throughout the district needed replaced. The same applies to ceiling tiles, LED lights and painting.
The renovation of tracks at North Decatur Jr./Sr. High School and South Decatur Jr./Sr. High School are also part of the project.
As for the cost of the planned work, they are capped at a maximum of $5 million per school and cannot exceed that number.
“We still technically haven’t convened after Christmas break,” Burns said. “So, we’re still kind of waiting. It’s a slow process. There’s still things being done, but it’s just never going to happen as fast as I want it. It’s going to take time, unfortunately.”
While it is a long process, the superintendent said the renovations needed to be done.
“I knew it had to be done, but it gets a little frustrating because of the impact it’s had on teachers,” Burns said. “I’ve had classrooms who haven’t had access to their bathrooms for almost an entire semester. Something as simple as taking your class to the other side of the building for a bathroom break you wouldn’t think a lot about, but you do that three or four times a day depending on your class times 90 days, it just throws everybody off a little bit.”
Burns also lauded teachers and staff for their patience throughout the entire process.
The Daily News will provide more information as it becomes available.
