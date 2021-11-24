GREENSBURG - German American Bank and Decatur County Community Schools have partnered to introduce two new School Spirit Check Cards featuring the North Decatur Chargers and the South Decatur Cougars. These new School Spirit Check Cards give the community a unique opportunity to give back to their schools.
Two cents of every purchase made using the School Spirit Check Card will directly impact students in Decatur County Community Schools. The cards are available to any new or existing German American Bank checking account customer.
“Decatur County Community Schools are proud of the strong connection we have with our community and appreciate their continued support of our students,” said Dr. Jarrod Burns, DCCS Superintendent. “The School Spirit Program allows DCCS supporters to show their school pride while giving back to the school district. The two cents from each purchase will directly benefit the students we serve and will make a positive impact on their education experience.”
Cardholders will be able to use their School Spirit Cards anywhere Visa cards are accepted. Whether used at gas stations, movie theaters, grocery stores, online or any other purchases, two cents of every transaction will go directly to Decatur County Community Schools.
“German American Bank is excited to welcome the North Decatur Chargers and South Decatur Cougars into our School Spirit Card Program,” said Jeremy Foster, German American Bank Market President. “Year to date in 2021, we have donated over $55,000 to schools participating in the School Spirit Card Program throughout our German American Bank footprint. We are eager to make a direct impact by supporting DCCS schools with this program.”
In order to participate, open a checking account by visiting your local German American Bank office or open an account online at germanamerican.com/open. Be sure to request the North Decatur Chargers or South Decatur Cougars School Spirit Card and begin using your check card for everyday purchases. Existing German American customers who wish to switch their check card to their DCCS School Spirit Card of choice can do so by visiting their local banking office.
