GREENSBURG - Recent efforts to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic appear to have helped slow the spread of the virus, though restrictions remain in place to further minimize the pandemic's local impact.
A news release received by the Daily News Monday from Decatur County Medical Officer Dr. Arthur Alunday states that the week of Oct. 25 to 31 saw 91 positive COVID-19 cases in Decatur County, and the week of Nov. 1 to 7 COVID-19 cases more than doubled to 185.
Positive cases in the age group newborn to 29 make up 32.9% of all cases, the release states, and schools and bars are the primary congregation places of these groups.
Therefore, with input from the Decatur County School Corporation, the Greensburg School Corporation, and community leaders, the Decatur County Board of Health took action to address both the extremely high volume of students and staff who were absent due to COVID-19 and subsequent contact tracing.
With that in mind, the Decatur County Board of Health ordered bars, taverns, and restaurants to close at 11 p.m.
Furthermore, with input from the Decatur County School Corporation and the Greensburg School Corporation, on Nov. 9 the Decatur County Board of Health ordered the closure of schools through Nov. 29 with in-person school resuming on Nov. 30.
"The goal was to give the schools a two-week window to reset the rate of infection," Dr. Alunday states in the release.
Decatur County saw a record high number of 235 cases the week Nov. 8 to 14, and contact tracing indicated that increase occurred among smaller group gatherings
Again, with input from the Decatur County School Corporation and the Greensburg School Corporation, the Decatur County Board of Health ordered the suspension of all extra-curricular activities as they are, by definition, small group gatherings
The Decatur County Board of Health then began a public education campaign that urged residents to take the proper precautions to stop the spread of COVID.
"The results of these actions have shown a 31% decrease in cases in the week ending Nov. 21 compared to the previous week," the release states.
The release also states the school systems have demonstrated the ability to adhere to mask mandates and social distance requirements and have excelled in contact tracing.
So, with input from the two major school systems as well as St. Mary’s School and Good Shepherd Academy, the Decatur County Board of Health will allow the current closure of schools and the suspension of all extra-curricular activities to terminate at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 29.
