GREENSBURG – Indiana schools are officially closed until at least May 1.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday that all public and non-public schools are ordered to close. The date may be revised to extend through the end of the 2019-2020 school year if circumstances warrant that option.
Additionally, all state mandated assessments will be canceled for the current academic year.
Holcomb contacted U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to share the state’s plan and also asked Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jennifer McCormick to pursue any federal waivers needed to cancel the requirements for accountability, chronic absenteeism and state-mandated assessments.
Decatur County Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Jarrod Burns wasn’t surprised.
“I’m not surprised at all,” Burns said. “It was heading in this direction. We will now shift gears to planning to return in May, and how students can learn from home in April."
Greensburg Community School Corporation Superintendent Tom Hunter echoed a similar sentiment.
“I’m not much surprised,” Hunter said. “We didn’t think we’d go back April 6, but we didn’t know when it’d be. Student safety is paramount. We’ll work with whatever we have to work with.”
Both schools will also be offering a meal program.
For DCCS, Monday meals will include two breakfast snacks and two lunch bags for Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday meal packs will include three breakfast snacks and three lunch bags for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Children should be present, and meals should not be consumed on site. No ID or paperwork is required to pick up meals.
There will be a drive-thru pick up available from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, which will be on a first come, first served basis.
Meals can be picked up at both North Decatur High School and South Decatur High School.
For worker safety, DCCS is asking families to stay in their cars, as they will set up in the parking lots outside of the café and operate as a grab and go drive-thru.
For GCSC, in partnership with the YMCA, they will be handing out meals in a “grab and go” style on Mondays and Thursdays starting this coming Monday.
Meals will be available for pick up at the YMCA or GCHS at 11:30 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. Greensburg Community High School pickup will be located at the west gym door exit (6W). Personnel will bring meals to your vehicle as you pull up to the doors.
In order to ensure they have enough meals, parents/guardians will need to call or email the school district if they would like to be added to the list. Those interested can call 812-663-7176, extension 1302 or email cmillion@greensburg.k12.in.us. When ordering meals, GCSC asks to leave your name, number of students you need meals for, the location of pick up, and a contact number should they need to contact you about changes.
Additionally, DCCS will be distributing student electronic devices Monday. They are keeping the same schedule announced earlier this week. Those times are 9-10 a.m. for kindergarten, 10-11 a.m. for first grade, 11 a.m.-noon for second grade, noon-1 p.m. for third through sixth grade, and any junior high or high school parents that need to pick up their child's device will call the office between 9 a.m.-noon to let administrators know they are coming to pick it up. Any parent that cannot pick up a student device during these times needs to call the school’s front office and confirm a time they can pick up the device later that day.
Devices for GCSC students can be picked up from 9 a.m.-noon today. For Greensburg Elementary School students, kindergarten and third grade pick up is at door 1. First and fourth grade are at door 5. Second and fifth grade are at door 12. For both the junior high and high schools, their respective pick up will take place at their gym doors on the west side of their buildings.
