School superintendents talk coronavirus

DECATUR COUNTY — Amidst growing concerns of the coronavirus [COVID-19] following six cases of the virus across the Hoosier State as of press time Tuesday, local school superintendents weighed in on the issue.
While schools are currently on spring break, they’re still prepared for when students return.
According to Greensburg Community School Corporation Superintendent Tom Hunter, their plan is online [http://www.greensburg.k12.in.us]. It can be found under the “For Parents” tab. As of now, Hunter said the district will continue to move forward as planned until they have reason to do otherwise.
But, the school superintendent said they’re doing everything necessary to try and eliminate risks.
“We’re cleaning every surface, and right now, we’re doing everything we can do,” Hunter said. “If your child is sick or has symptoms, don’t send them to school. We’ll do everything to make sure the school is sanitized. We’re going to take this very seriously.”
According to the school’s plan, Greensburg schools will monitor students using normal school procedures to assess symptoms.
Patients with a confirmed coronavirus infection have reported mild to severe respiratory symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath. For any student exhibiting all of these symptoms, Greensburg schools say they’ll notify parents if observed at school.
Schools are encouraging students and staff to practice good health hygiene to prevent spread of any illness, including viruses.
Steps include washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Sanitizers are available within each school building. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, and also avoid close contact with people who are sick. Lastly, stay home when you’re sick, cover your cough or sneeze with tissue then throw the tissue in the trash, and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
“We’ve been working on this for a month,” Decatur County Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Jarrod Burns said. “We’ve been working closely with health departments and organizations. We’re hoping to have something out to the public by the end of the week. We’re getting plans in place. We have a couple groups to meet with before school.”
Burns also said they’re doing everything possible to help make sure schools are clean.
“We’re doing everything we can to keep schools as clean as we can from any virus,” Burns said. “They’ll be as safe at Decatur County Community Schools as they would anywhere else.”
As previously reported by the Daily News, Decatur County Health Department Environmental Specialist Sean Durbin spoke about the COVID-19 outbreak and precautions.
“If someone locally thinks they have a 100 degrees or above fever and have had some recent travel history with someone who’s been to an infected area, or has had contact with someone who’s traveled recently to an infected area, don’t go to the doctor, don’t go to the emergency room.” Durbin said. “Call the Decatur County COVID-19 Hotline at 812-560-5450. They’ll receive instructions on what to do when they call that number. If our healthcare workers catch this, then we’re in a world of hurt. We can’t have the entire hospital on a 14 day lockdown.”
