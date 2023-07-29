BATESVILLE — Local residents should be prepared for traffic patterns around the schools to become more congested before and after school when the academic year resumes Aug. 8 at the Batesville Community School Corporation.
“The beginning of the school year brings an increase in traffic during school start and dismissal times,” Ashley Meyer, BCSC School Resource Officer, said. “The heaviest areas of traffic are always along State Road 46 West and Huntersville Road, as well as the Mulberry/Columbus Avenue and West Pearl Street areas. Motorists should be prepared to stop.”
As in recent years, a Batesville SRO will be posted at the intersection of Ind. 46 and Huntersville Road to direct traffic on school days, as this area is very congested from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and 2:50 to 3:15 p.m.
Drivers should not proceed through this intersection when an officer is present unless directed to do so. The officer will be facing the direction of traffic that will be proceeding through the intersection and right-hand turns behind the back of the officer are not permitted.
“Please remember that the law enforcement officer directing traffic acts as the traffic controller,” BCSC Superintendent Paul Ketcham said. “Help keep everyone safe by staying alert, following the posted school zone speed limit, and obeying the school resource officer’s directions. We encourage parents and students to allow plenty of time to get to and from school, considering the traffic congestion. We’re excited to welcome everyone back to school.”
