GREENSBURG — Greensburg Community School Corporation Superintendent Tom Hunter announced late Monday afternoon all Greensburg schools are closed until April 6 and all related sporting events have been postponed or canceled until then as well.
The move is the result of concerns about the spread of COVID-19, commonly referred to as coronavirus.
Hunter said Tuesday afternoon that while April 6 is currently the target date for a return to classes, that may change.
“We’ve been meeting daily and putting some contingency plans together for either reopening or not opening. There are some things that we need to get in place either way” he said.
Hunter said part of the ongoing effort is to make sure remote learning is an option in the event a decision is made to further delay a return to GCSC buildings.
“We’re working on finalizing that whole process these next two weeks while we’re off,” he said.
GCSC students were scheduled to be on spring break until March 23, so the April 6 return date represents an extra two weeks at home for Greensburg students.
“While we’re off, we’re going to be working to prepare some lessons so if we do go to e-learning we’ll be ready to do that,” he said.
Hunter pointed out that when GCSC students were dismissed for spring break on March 6 COVID-19 was not a concern. As a result, most students didn’t take their tablets, which allow for e-learning, home with them. The superintendent and other administrators and staff are in the process of formulating a plan that will allow students to pick up their electronic learning devices from the school they attend.
Parents and students are being kept in the loop regarding all school delay and/or cancellation news via the schools One Call system. The information is also being shared on the corporation (www.greensburg.k12.in.us) and school websites, it’s being posted on the school’s Facebook and Twitter social media pages, and it’s being shared via the Daily News and on local radio.
Hunter is urging people to be patient during these troubling times.
“We need people working together. ... We have to make decisions that impact 2,000 kids and probably 1,000 different families, and what may not necessarily impact you may have great impact on other people,” he said. “We have to weigh all decisions and what we come up with as a plan. Maybe not everyone is going to agree with it, but it’s going to be the best thing we can do for all of our kids. We’re always going to worry about what’s best for the kids more than anything else.”
Hunter also said the school system is looking at several other areas impacted by COVID-19 including the possibility of providing food for students who need it, though no decision on that specific issue has yet been made.
County Schools
Decatur County Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Jarrod Burns said he is hopeful school can resume following the current extended spring break, but noted the situation is very fluid at this time.
“We’re taking all necessary steps as far as cleaning the buildings, getting curriculum ready, getting information out to parents,” he said. “We have to be prepared for any scenario, because what the last two weeks have taught us is that this situation is changing by the hour and by the day. ... We’re going to hope for the best and prepare for the worst.”
A post on the school corporation’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/decaturcountycommmunityschools) dated March 17 and signed by Dr. Burns states, “A decision on how school will proceed starting the week of April 6 will be announced by the end of March.”
Dr. Burns also confirmed that all April field trips have been cancelled, and May after-school activities will be reviewed mid-April. The same is true for April after-school activities.
All extra-curricular events and practices are cancelled until further notice.
No outside visitors will be permitted in DCCS buildings unless approved by the building administrator.
Information is expected later this week regarding the corporation’s plans to help feed students while school is closed. The Daily News will share that when it is available.
A drive-up distribution of student electronic devices, which would allow for remote learning should that become necessary, is planned for Monday, March 23. See Thursday’s Daily News for details about that.
