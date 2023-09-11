GREENSBURG – North and South Decatur Elementary students got a chance to try real musical instruments and even make the decision of which one to play as they joined school band recently.
SDHS Band Director Elijah DeWeert and NDHS Band Director Reid Ullery, working with their respective teachers and the staff of Paige’s Music to put together a “Try-It” session for elementary school kids, helped them make their first sound on a band instrument like a clarinet, a trumpet or a drum.
Families of budding musicians were greeted at the door by student volunteers, who escorted them through the process of selecting their first instrument.
Ullery and DeWeert helped where they felt needed, answering questions or getting kids signed in.
Both directors are at the relative beginning of their careers as band directors, but this is DeWeert’s first year of teaching.
He speaks well, and evidently has a lot of passion for his work with high school musicians.
DeWeert said he chose a teaching career in music because he finds purpose in helping others. He enjoys seeing his students grow over a long period of time, not only on their instruments but also as people.
According to DeWeert, music is “the perfect vehicle to teach many life skills.”
“It puts a smile on my face to see music bring out the best in my students,” he said.
Why Band?
There have been numerous wideranging studies that point to the conclusion that band fosters academic and social growth within students, as DeWeert commented.
“First, learning an instrument is a long-term, ongoing challenge for anyone. This constant challenge develops a strong work ethic and teaches kids how to overcome many other obstacles in their lives, be it their classes or vocations,” he said. “Second, musical ensembles require students to develop positive interactions with their peers. They learn how to reflect on their work in a positive way as well as provide constructive feedback for their peers as they work together on a performance.”
The Cost
For many parents, the expense of providing a musical instrument for their child to platy can be daunting, but DeWeert said here are a number of ways to go about getting a musical instrument for use in band.
A very popular choice for most parents is through a rent-to-own program, such as through Paige’s Music.
Through this program, parents can make monthly payments towards the ownership of an instrument all while receiving the benefits of free maintenance and repairs. Paige’s offers a very flexible return/exchange policy, and the guarantee of a high quality instrument.
Another option is the rental of school instruments, which can be done by paying a yearly fee to the school in order to keep the instrument well maintained for anyone who might need it in the future.
Many schools have a limited supply of these instruments, which can be provided as needed, and there are many opportunities for additional grants, scholarships, or sponsorships for those in financial need.
Many families might additionally have at least one family member who was in band in the past, and might have an instrument that has not been used in years that a new band student could make use of.
“If one decides to go this route, I recommend sending the instrument in for a tune-up to make sure it will play well for a new musician,” DeWeert said.
What’s It Like?
Band is an activity for everyone. DeWeert said there are students in the band from nearly every sport at South Decatur, as well as academic teams, choir, and theatre.
This ability for anyone and everyone to participate creates friend groups which would otherwise never happen. There is also a great sense of pride that band students bring to their school and community, since they are often performing at home sports games, parades, and other festivals that are important for the community.
To learn more about music programs at SDHS, contact DeWeert at edeweerdt@decaturco.k12.in.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.