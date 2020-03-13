DECATUR COUNTY – Many schools across the state have closed due to COVID-19 concerns. Both Greensburg Community School Corporation and Decatur County Community Schools will soon update the community on what school will look like once spring break has concluded.
According to Decatur County Community Schools, they say they are working very closely with the Decatur County Health Department and Emergency Management.
“We are still in the process of gathering as much information as possible with this extremely fluid situation,” DCCS Superintendent Dr. Jarrod Burns said. “DCCS will update all individuals early next week about what school will look like when we return from spring break.”
Greensburg Community School Corporation Superintendent Tom Hunter offered a similar statement.
“We are meeting Monday with the health department, and we will make a decision at that time,” Hunter said. “Wednesday, we will meet with administrators to see what we’re going to do and what direction we’re going to go in. I will be absolutely transparent with the public about everything.”
As of press time Friday, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Decatur County.
Friday, the Decatur County Health Department issued an edict prohibiting public gatherings involving 250 or more people.
