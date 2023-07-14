NEW WESTON, OHIO – A hard driving Logan Schuchart outran the 24-car field to win the historic Eldora Million Thursday evening at Tony Stewart’s “World’s Greatest Dirt Track” – the famed Eldora Speedway – during its record-breaking 70th anniversary year.
Schuchart out-drove second-place Carson Macedonian and third-place Brad Sweet by nearly a straightaway to convincingly capture the richest dirt sprint in racing history!
The Hanover, Pennsylvania native was overwhelmed at earning historic dirt track racing fame and becoming a millionaire in the most prestigious and richest 50-lap race in the history of the sport.
An elated Schuchart commented on his newly won fame and $1 million fortune saying, “A lot of legends raced here. This is the biggest one in history! It’s amazing! I don’t have words in my vocabulary to describe this!”
