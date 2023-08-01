GREENSBURG – With special donations from Decatur County Homemakers, Girl Scout Troop 3017/909 was able to take a summer excursion to Savannah Georgia, visiting the home of the founder of girl scouting in the United States, Juliette Gordon Low.
On Monday, June 12, the troop traveled to Savannah, arriving late and getting set up in their hotel rooms.
Tuesday was spent at the beach on Tybee Island, going on a dolphin tour and frolicking in the sand and sun. For some of the girls, it was their first time to experience the ocean.
On Wednesday, they visited the home of Juliette Gordon Low. Girl Scouts receive a special pin they can only earn by touring the founder’s home, and during a pinning ceremony in the courtyard each received their pin.
Known as “Daisy” to her friends and family, Juliette Magill Kinzie Gordon Low was born Oct. 31, 1860 in Savannah, Georgia.
Low was born into an influential and wealthy family on both her mother and father’s side. She grew up in the typical fashion of an elite southern family, attending boarding school in Virginia and then went to finishing school in New York City.
At the age of 26, she married William Mackay Low, a wealthy Englishman, on Dec. 21, 1886, who left her for another woman in 1902.
In 1905, with divorce proceeding still unfinished, William died, leaving the bulk of his estate to his mistress.
Juliette successfully contested the will and won a large settlement, including William’s property in Georgia. She returned to it to begin Girl Scouts of the USA in 1912, devoting her energy, enthusiasm, and wealth to the Girl Scout cause in the United States.
In 1927, she lost a battle with cancer and died at her Lafayette Square home in Savannah.
At the time of her death, the Girl Scout movement had grown to 168,000 members.
Low was buried wearing her Girl Scout uniform with a telegraph from the National Officer of Girl Scouts saying, “You are not only the first Girl Scout, but the best Girl Scout of them all.”
After their visit to Low’s home, it was time for lunch at the “Pirate House,” finishing their day taking the Old Town Trolley tour of Savannah.
On Thursday, they went to the Tybee Island Lighthouse, to Paula Deen’s restaurant and to the St. John the Baptist Cathedral.
The girls then went to the Old Fort Jackson and learned how to send flag signals and shoot a cannon.
On Friday, they traveled back to Indiana, concluding their memorable trip.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.