GREENSBURG - Scout Troops 571 and 1574 are selling wreathes as a Christmas fundraiser.
Lead by locals Richard Niese, Deanna Coyle and Dr. Ronald Woods, the boys (and girls, too) are selling holiday evergreen garlands and balsam fir sprays, all hand-crafted.
Prices for wreathes range from $25 to $35, and balsam fir garlands are priced at $30 to $60.
By the way, it's no longer "Boy Scouts," it's "Scouting BSA. And Troop 571? It's comprised of all girls!
"It's really not that strange," said Scoutmaster of Troop 1574 Deanna Coyle. "They work toward the same badges, they have the same goals as the boys do, the only difference is that now, in the Scouting handbook, the activities are pictured with girls."
The Boy Scout movement was founded in Great Britain in 1908 by a cavalry officer, Lieutenant General Robert S.S. (later Lord) Baden-Powell, who had written a book called "Scouting for Boys."
Intended for boys 11 to 15 years of age, it soon became apparent that programs for younger and older boys were needed. Accordingly, in 1916 Baden-Powell founded a parallel organization for younger boys, the Wolf Cubs, known in the United States as "Cub Scouts." And for even younger boys, "Tiger Cubs."
In the U.S., Varsity programs are open to youth 14 through 17 years old and Venturing to young men and women 14 through 20 (16 to 20 in the U.K.).
In 1967, the word "Boy" was dropped from the name of the British organization, and in the 1980s girls were allowed to join at the Cub level and upward.
In the late 20th century, the Boy Scouts of America faced growing criticism over its ban on homosexual Troop leaders. In 1999, James Dale, an openly gay assistant Scoutmaster, sued the organization after he was expelled.
Boy Scouts of America v. Dale eventually reached the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled in favor of the BSA in 2000. The controversy continued, however, and some corporate sponsors stopped funding the BSA.
In 2014 Robert M. Gates, the former U.S. Secretary of Defense who helped oversee the repeal of "Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell," became president of the organization. He subsequently sought to end the ban, and in July 2015 it was lifted, though exceptions were made for church-sponsored Troops.
In 2017, the BSA announced that it would admit younger girls to its Cub Scout organization starting in 2018 and would introduce a program for older girls, enabling them to earn the rank of Eagle Scout in 2019.
In 2018, the BSA announced that in 2019 its Boy Scouts program would be renamed Scouts BSA and would admit girls as well as boys.
The first meeting of the all-girl Scouting BSA Troop in Decatur County was in May, and the group holds steady at three members.
To inquire about membership in Scouting BSA or to order wreathes or natural fir garlands for Christmas, call Scoutmaster Richard Niese at 812-593-0167, Scoutmaster Deann Coyle at 812-593-1510.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.