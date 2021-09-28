GREENSBURG - Girl Scout Troops 3073 and 909 had an opportunity to learn about life in another country and make some new penpals recently when retired educator Judy Drake introduced them to students at the Grain of Rice Academy in Nanyuki, Kenya, via Facebook Messenger.
Using meeting facilities provided as a donation from Studebaker Suites, the Girl Scouts talked, laughed and crafted with children from the Grain of Rice school. While chatting and making beaded bracelets, girls from both countries had an opportunity to share details of their daily lives and get to know one another.
Drake facilitated the conversation for the Scouts and provided translation back and forth for the better part of an hour.
Drake admits that the Grain of Rice Academy, a not-for-profit that teaches students from several of the neighboring tribes in the Nairobi/Nanyuki region, is her passion. She travels as often as she can to help the Grain of Rice project succeed.
Begun originally in a depressed Kibera slum and realizing the need was greater in rural areas, the founders of the Grain of Rice moved the project to the larger site of Nanyuki, 4.5 hours from Nairobi. The 8.5 acres supports volunteer and artisan housing, room for vegetables gardens and the Grain Of Rice Academy, a primary school that provides high quality, hands-on learning within a Christian context to needy children.
As an additional income stream, Grain Of Rice Project also provides housing for almost 20 artisans who use the space to handcraft products for sale in the local markets, supporting themselves and their families as well.
"This project is such a great opportunity for these kids in Nanyuki, and is a great humanitarian effort in the United States as well," Drake said.
Retired from a 30-year teaching career with a special mission to promote literacy, Drake was intrigued when Grain of Rice Project founder Amy Ahigi talked about the effort.
"Amy talked about the Kenyan children and their special needs and I was intrigued. She needed teachers from here to help teach the children there, so I knew this was something I needed to do," Drake said.
The Grain of Rice Project is in its infancy, having just finished construction on their schoolhouse in May. The project already teaches nearly 70 children: a full preschool and a full kindergarten from the local tribes. The school also provides support to the Pre-school to 8th grade artisan children who live on the project.
"As their children grow older, we'll add another grade until we can provide for all ages," Drake said.
For more information about the Grain of Rice Project, go to www.grainofrice.org/.
