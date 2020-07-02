SHELBYVILLE - Shelby County Players will hold auditions at 6:30 p.m. July 6, 7 and 8 at SCP Offstage, 1416 Miller Avenue, Shelbyville, for their musical production of BABY.
BABY is the story of three couples whose lives change by the concept of bringing a baby into their lives.
Casting needs include 3 male and 3 female singer/dancers, and a chorus of adults/couples. Come prepared with either a song of your choice or a song from the show, 16 bars in length. Singers must provide their own recorded accompaniment or printed music. An accompanist will be provided. No acapella singing. Everyone will read from the script as selected by the director, and potentially, perform a short dance combination.
Performance dates are Sept. 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12, and Sept. 6 and 13 at The Strand Theater in Shelbyville.
