SHELBYVILLE - Shelby County Players will hold auditions at 6:30 p.m. March 21 and 22 for James Thurber’s A Thurber Carnival, directed by Mark Owens.
Auditions will be held at SCP Offstage, 1416 Miller Avenue in Shelbyville.
A Thurber Carnival is a comedic series of short stories by Author/Cartoonist James Thurber. Casting needs include a mix of nine male and female adults playing multiple roles, and a musician in the jazz vein. Additional background can be found at A Thurber Carnival - Wikipedia.
All rehearsals and performances will be at SCP Offstage. Performance dates are at 7:30 p.m. June 10, 11, 17, and 18, with matinees at 2 p.m. June 12 and 19.
For further information, please contact Mark Owens at 812-552-6618.
-Information provided.
