GREENSBURG — North Decatur High School senior Macy Scudder is the Optimist Student of the Month for September.
Ryan Scudder and Keri Fitzpatrick are Macy’s parents. Ryan is a car detailer at Hubler Ford and Keri is a saleswoman for Green Signs in Greensburg.
Macy has a younger sister, Miley and she and Macy are very close.
Macy will go to the University of Cincinnati after graduating in 2023 and will study psychology; she plans to become an attorney.
“Everyone’s always told me that I have a strong will to do what’s right, plus I am willing to give people what they deserve,” she said.
Macy said she never backs down and fights for what is right, and thinks her leadership qualities will serve her well as a lawyer.
Her grandmother played a big part in her decision to pursue a career in law, and she credits her with her strong will.
Her favorite subject in school is English and she loves writing. She has three dogs and enjoys spending time with them.
She also loves playing softball, something she started by playing slow-pitch at the age of 6.
Macy doesn’t have a specific group of friends; she doesn’t like cliques. She believes that it’s best to be nice to everyone, regardless of who they are.
“People say I’m a hard worker and call me ‘Tryhard,’” Macy said. Her GPA is 4.105.
Aside from softball, Macy is a member of the National Honor Society and the Student Council. She works as a server at Storie’s Restaurant on the Greensburg Square.
When she leaves North Decatur, Macy wants people to remember her as someone who always tried and never gave up.
