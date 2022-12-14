GREENSBURG – South Decatur Elementary (SDE) School began competing against North Decatur Elementary (NDE) School in an effort to collect the most boxes of cereal for the Cheer Fund.
SDE Principal Nicole Stone announced the competition about a month ago. A faculty member saw another group complete a “domino challenge” in which cereal boxes collected for donations were lined up and knocked down. Principal Stone confirmed her support for the challenge and the school began collecting.
SDE students and faculty set up and knocked down more than 800 boxes of cereal Tuesday afternoon. The cereal boxes were generously donated to the school as a part of the Daily News Cheer Fund which works to bring Christmas joy to local children and families in need.
The Cheer Fund has been a holiday tradition in Decatur since 1911, started by GDN publisher James Caskey. In 1964, GDN editor Walter Lowe expanded the Cheer Fund to serve those in need throughout the county, rather than city residents only as it had been since its inception.
According to the Cheer Fund website: Support has grown over the years, with a goal of $5,000 in 1974 to $20,000 in 1989, when 223 families were helped. In 2007, the Cheer Fund raised $37,500 and assisted 737 children and 287 families. In the Cheer Fund’s centennial year of 2011, current and past residents and businesses of Decatur County raised over $45,000 and over $60,500 in 2017 serving 289 families and 785 children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.