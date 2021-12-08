GREENSBURG — The South Decatur Elementary Title 1 Department and the South Decatur Elementary Parent/Teacher Association recently hosted their Christmas Family Fun Night and more than 100 families attended.
Students and their families enjoyed a completely free evening of crafts, cookies, hot chocolate, caroling, readers’ theaters, games, reading and math activities, and photos with Santa.
According to Title 1 teacher Jennifer Chastain, the evening’s theme was “Rudolph, the Red Nosed Reindeer.”
“We fund this through our Title I parent involvement funds as well as our PTO and this year was a huge success thanks to them! The PTO was a huge part of the planning and funding process,” Chastain said. She also thanked the SDHS Peer Helpers and said they were an important part of the evening’s success.
Title I is a federally funded program designed to improve the academic achievement of disadvantaged students. According to www.lexialearning.com, Each year, the U.S. government provides grants to state educational agencies, based on the number or percentage of students coming from low-income families. That funding is funneled down to the district level to provide fair and equal opportunities for disadvantaged students in accessing high-quality education to help them achieve proficiency level on state achievement tests.
Schools with a 40% or higher population of low-income students may use the funds for school-wide programs designed to benefit all students by combining funds with other state and federal money to implement programming. Schools that qualify for Title I assistance but have a lower rate of low-income students can use funds for targeted assistance programs aimed specifically at improving the academic achievement of designated students.
Chastain, who is also the district’s dyslexia specialist, explained that Title I teachers and assistants work with students in small groups in their homeroom classrooms as well as in the Title 1 classroom.
The students loved the Rudolph necklaces that they made in crafts as well as the reindeer games provided by the PTO.
