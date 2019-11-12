DECATUR COUNTY – South Decatur Elementary hosted their first ever Space Night on Friday, Nov. 8.
Students had an opportunity to view Saturn and the moon through a 16-inch telescope with Derek Chastain, a biology teacher at Columbus East.
They also watched a presentation in a portable planetarium with Casey Bolton, technology teacher at SDES.
Students watched a film about the first moon landing as well.
The event enjoyed a great turnout with 29 families attending.
Space Night was made possible by SDES staff members and parents assisting.
Thanks to everyone who came out for a fun night of discovery!
