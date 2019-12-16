DECATUR COUNTY - South Decatur Elementary School held its annual Title I and PTO Family Reading Night on Monday, Dec. 9.
There were 250 students and their families in attendance.
The theme was "Polar Express," and students traveled to a variety of stations which were all focused on reading.
They performed readers' theaters, listened to an interactive read aloud, played literacy games, wrote letters to Santa, received information about social emotional learning, met Santa and his elf, as well as received resources to use with their child at home.
The SDES staff, PTO, SDHS peer helpers, and community volunteers all helped make this special night possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.