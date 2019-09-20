SDHS ag department receives $10,000 grant

WESTPORT – The South Decatur Jr./Sr. High School Agriculture Department received $10,000 from the Bayer Fund through America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education Friday afternoon.
According to information provided by America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education, the Grow Rural Education program, sponsored by the Bayer Fund, allows eligible farmers to nominate their local public school district for grants.
SDHS ag teacher Brent Ertel said farmers have to nominate school districts before the districts can even apply for the grant.
“We were lucky enough that Decatur County had 22 farmers that nominated Decatur County Community Schools to apply for this award,” Ertel said. “This year was our turn on the south end to apply. So, after we were nominated we filled out the grant application.”
Applications were then sent back to businesses and farmers, and eventually the school was chosen as the recipient.
“We’re going to use a pretty good chunk of it to improve our greenhouse,” Ertel said.
Ertel indicated he was very surprised the school received the grant.
“To be honest, I was totally shocked we were chosen for this,” Ertel said. “Filling out the application, there are so many quality programs throughout the country, because this is a national program, so to be chosen amongst those of the highest [regard], it was really cool.”
Fellow SDHS ag teacher Lindsey Bedel shared a similar sentiment.
“I’m very excited we got it,” Bedel said. “I’m excited to see what we can do with the program with the money.”
Ertel spoke about just how big of a deal this is for the school.
“For us as a small school it is huge,” Ertel said. “This allows us to take our facilities and improve them to more modern standards.”
The teachers also thanked everyone who nominated them for the grant as well as Bayer Fund.
“Thanks to all of the families that nominated us and all of the support we get from our community,” Bedel said.
