GREENSBURG - Qualifying South Decatur students were recently inducted into the National Honor Society and Junior Honor Society.
National Honor Society inductees are selected based on the qualities of academics, leadership, service and character. Students must maintain the high standards of membership throughout their high school careers.
Membership in the National Junior Honor Society requires service to the community, school, or other organizations in the community. The time spent working on these projects contributes towards the monthly service hour requirement.
In addition, NHS chapters typically elect officers who, under the supervision of the chapter adviser, coordinate and manage the chapter as a student organization.
"We congratulate all the students and their families for their diligence and hard work," SDHS Guidance Secretary/Registrar Katie McCamment said.
South Decatur 2023 National Honor and Junior Honor Society inductees are
12th grade: Ava Kroger;
11th grade: Sophie Cooper, Emma Gatewood, Kate Hamilton, Campbell Johannigman, Makayla Mullins, Khloie Owens, Brooklyn Powers, Isaac Schwering, Mary Schwering and Michael Stier;
10th grade: Lucas Ballard, Maverick Clark, Allison Flessner, Haylee Gasper, Hanna Gridley, Corbin Johnson, Owen Kunz, Daisy Martin, Allyson McQueen, Piper Phelps, Morgan Reatherford, Makayla Somers, Taylor Stearns, Bernice Tooley and Lydia Witkemper;
9th grade: Abby Field; and
8th grade: Lillyan Asher, Elizabeth Bennett, Aden Boswell, Millie Brown, Aiden Bryant, Delaney Caplinger, Joshua Chastain, Alexander Crawford, Briar England, Liliana Hamer, Oliver Hamilton, Nicholas Hunter, Catalina Jewell, Joel Kunz, William Martin, Wyatt Masters, Michael Nobbe, Nicholas Nobbe, Coriden Nugent, Brooklyn Ortman, Sofia Powers, Madison Reincke, Samuel Schwering, Alainah Seegers, Adrianne Simmons, Taylor Somers, Trevor Stone, Kennedy Sundal, Tayedin Traylor, Keaton Troutman, Kenzie Troutman and Miley Ward.
