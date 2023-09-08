On Patriot Day, Monday, Sept. 11, South Decatur Jr./Sr. High School will participate in the National Day of Service and Remembrance as students and staff pay tribute to the heroes and victims who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
“We will recommit ourselves to the spirit of unity, patriotism, and service that carried our nation through in the days that followed the events of 9/11,” Principal Stewart Durham said.
South Decatur will host a convocation for students and community members beginning at 2:30 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.
Music will be provided by the school’s band and choir, and the keynote speaker will be Brigadier General Brian R. Copes (Retired).
Mark your calendars and make plans to attend this unique Decatur County event as those on hand commemorate Patriot Day 2023.
This event is open to the public. All first responders, firefighters, law enforcement officers, Emergency Medical Technicians, military service members (former or active) and community members are encouraged to attend.
For additional information, contact Durham, Principal at (812) 591-3330.
