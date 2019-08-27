SDHS Optimist Student of the Month

GREENSBURG -- Conner Bower is the Greensburg Optimist “Youth of the Month” from South Decatur High School.
Bower is a senior at SDHS. He is the son of Chris and Stephanie Bower.
The young man currently has a GPA of 4.091 on a 4.0 scale.
His future plans include attending college and earning a degree in civil engineering.
Bower's school activities include serving as president of the Student Council; member of the National Honor Society, Key Club, SADD, Spirit Club, FCA, and Peer Helping.
His community service efforts include Champions of Youth, Cheer Fund, Kiwanis Trash Clean-up, CAC Role Model, and St. Mary’s Church.
His favorite SDHS teacher is Jonathan Black because of his personality and dedication to teaching his students.
