SDHS Optimist Student of the Month

Conner Bower

GREENSBURG -- Conner Bower is the Greensburg Optimist “Youth of the Month” from South Decatur High School.

Bower is a senior at SDHS. He is the son of Chris and Stephanie Bower.

The young man currently has a GPA of 4.091 on a 4.0 scale.

His future plans include attending college and earning a degree in civil engineering.

Bower's school activities include serving as president of the Student Council; member of the National Honor Society, Key Club, SADD, Spirit Club, FCA, and Peer Helping.

His community service efforts include Champions of Youth, Cheer Fund, Kiwanis Trash Clean-up, CAC Role Model, and St. Mary’s Church.

His favorite SDHS teacher is Jonathan Black because of his personality and dedication to teaching his students.

-- Information provided

Tags