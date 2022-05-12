GREENSBURG - The South Decatur Peer Helpers class recently received a $15,000 grant from the Decatur County Community Foundation.
Peer Helpers are students trained to recognize when their peers may have a problem, listen to fellow students confidentially and assist them with emotional, societal, or academic struggles. Students submit an application and then are interviewed by school personnel to see if they have the correct qualities to serve as Peer Helpers.
"We do activities at school to help any kid seventh through 12th grade if they have an issue with school or even in life," South Decatur senior Hunter Johnson said. "We're influences throughout the school to make the school a better place to be."
Older students, usually juniors and seniors, are chosen to participate in the effort through an application and interview process, based partially on their grade point averages.
"We don't look for students who have really high GPA's only. We choose students who have good moral fiber and live that to their peers and younger students," South Decatur Counselor Kristy Tebbe said.
Pairings are made on a nine week basis, and the Peer Helpers spend time weekly with the seventh-grade students with whom they have formed relationships. They show them around the school and help them get acclimated to their new school surroundings, answer questions for them, and basically help in any way they can. The next nine-week period, the helper is paired with another seventh-grader.
The relationships formed teach the helpers as well.
Seniors Hunter Johnson and Evan Wullenweber are Peer Helpers who come from stable homes and working with children whose lives haven't been so stable has been an eye-opener for them.
"Not everybody has it the way you did growing up. You just hope you can be there for those kids. They don't have the daily guidance in their home life, and they might not have the opportunities you did," Wullenweber said.
"You can kinda tell what kids lives are like. We don't understand what they are going through, but we try to help them. Sometimes it's hard, but you're just there for them," Johnson said. "But, it's an honor to help these kids, because they deserve to have things like anyone. You just have to be kind."
Both students have formed relationships with the younger students they have worked with and maintain those relationships after the nine week period is over.
"These kids are given a lot of responsibility for juniors and seniors, and they're watched by a lot of people, but what amazes me year after year is how many students apply to be a Peer Helper," Tebbe said. "It would be a lot easier to not apply."
Social studies teacher and Peer Helpers class sponsor Kristen Ross said, "These students work very hard, and they do so much good for their younger classmates. Who these juniors and seniors are becoming is really amazing to watch."
The Peer Helpers room was created from an unused area near the school's main entrance and guidance offices; it needs some paint and new furniture. The Decatur County Community Foundation doesn't often make large grants to schools, but decided Peer Helpers is an especially worthy cause. The grant will be used to purchase a vital new curriculum for the teachers and students involved with the group, as well as a few creature comforts.
"We had never applied at the Community Foundation, so we tried. They came and interviewed some of the kids to find out what it's all about, and we're thrilled they chose to help us," Tebbe said.
Lori Durbin and Hank Martin are on the Community Foundation Board of Directors and conducted the on-site interviews during the application for the $15,000 grant.
"Hank and I were able to interview four of the current peer mentor students about this program and were very impressed with them," Durbin said. "This program will serve not only the seventh-grade students that are being mentored but also the mentors themselves. It's a wonderful program and we were very happy to recommend them for the full grant amount."
South Decatur High School's 2022 Peer Helpers class is comprised of Austin Boilanger, Kaylee Bullington, Abigail Collins, Cameron Henderson, Paige Hibberd, Ava Kroger, Loryn Pate, Dale Peters, Avery Seegers, Adam Sharp, Savannah Bower, Hunter Johnson, Corbin Mitchell, Allison Nobbe, Evan Wullenweber, and Haley Owens.
