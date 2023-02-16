DECATUR COUNTY – Students at South Decatur High School are doing their part to help support the American Heart Association.
The South Decatur Student Council hosted their annual Red Out Week February 6 to 10 to raise awareness about heart health. All proceeds were sent directly to the AHA.
Student Council co-sponsor Miss Gault explained how this annual event came about.
“The American Heart Association reached out to me about their Heart Challenge activities for elementary and high schools about 10 years ago,” Gault said. “We were asked to host a Red Out night at one of our home varsity basketball games to raise money for the AHA. Heart disease is the number one cause of death for both men and women in the United States and worldwide. What started as a service project for my students became a personal cause for me. My brother unexpectedly passed away from a heart attack in 2014 at the age of 40. Years later, both my dad and other brother had to undergo bypass surgeries. My family has become very aware of heart health and want to help bring that awareness to others. The Student Council has continued to host a Red Out game every year since.”
How It Worked
There was a dress up theme each day that allowed students to get spirit points.
Student Council members engaged in various lunchtime activities throughout the week including a hula hoop competition and a heart health trivia contest.
Student Council president Bridget Nobbe shared heart health facts on the morning announcements each day, and during the junior varsity and varsity basketball games on Friday night vs. Waldron, the Student Council had a table set up in the gym lobby where they offered free face painting and temporary tattoos.
They also collected free-will offerings for cupcakes, and there was a pie raffle with the lucky winner taking home a cherry delight pie.
“Hoops for Heart” T-shirts were worn by Student Council members, the basketball players, and the cheerleaders, and a personal story was shared between games by Heather Gaines detailing the struggles she and her son have battled with heart issues.
The second annual “Chuck-a-Duck” at halftime was a big hit, and collection buckets were passed around at the game as well. Members of the council were very appreciative of the fans on both sides of the court that gave generously to this cause.
A grand total of $1,000 was collected and sent to the American Heart Association!
Reactions
Mrs. Gasper, who also co-sponsors the Student Council, was clearly pleased with this year’s efforts.
“I am so proud of the effort the Student Council put into planning and working the ball game for Red Out,” she said. “It was a great week and it is amazing form them to be able to donate $1,000 for such a great cause.”
Likewise, the students involved were happy about helping support such a worthwhile cause.
Student Brayley Sundal, a junior, said her favorite part about the Red Out campaign is, “The community coming together to help support a nationwide organization that does good for people with heart disease.”
Ana Arreola, also a junior, said her favorite aspect of the annual effort is, “Knowing so many people do care about a cause like this, and seeing people donate makes my heart happy.”
“My favorite part about being involved in this event is being able to bring the community together to support a cause that affects so many families,” Student Council President Bridget Nobbe, a senior, said. “A lot of heart problems run in my family, so being able to support something that impacts me personally is a big deal.”
The Red Out event benefits the American Heart Association each year. Other groups at SDHS have similar service projects; for example, Mr. Diehl and his music classes raise money for the leukemia and lymphoma society, and the volleyball team holds a “pink” game for breast cancer awareness.
