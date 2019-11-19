SDHS student giving back to community

TRAFALGAR - Samantha Fairchild from the South Decatur Jr./Sr. High School FFA program recently participated in a meal packing event during the Indiana FFA’s Foundations in Reaching Excellence (F.I.R.E.) Conference.
F.I.R.E. is a three day conference held on two separate weekends in November with Fairchild visiting the one last weekend.
F.I.R.E. is open to any Indiana high school junior or senior FFA member.
The focus of this year’s conference was to allow FFA members to take their leadership abilities to the next level for their local chapter, according to the Indiana FFA.
Additionally, the conferences focus on helping attendees become better mentors for younger members and creating a vision for themselves after high school.
The association explained that FFA members from across the state came together at the Indiana FFA Leadership Center to fill baskets with Thanksgiving food items to take back to members of their community.
Approximately 300 baskets were filled.
Each FFA chapter brought food items to fill baskets ranging from canned corn and green beans to macaroni and cheese, boxed potatoes and stuffing.
Both the Indiana FFA and Ceres Solutions Cooperative provided the baskets, decorations and gift cards for those in need across the state.
Ceres Solutions is a cooperative that invests each year in reducing food insecurity in the Indiana and Michigan communities where the company does business. The gift cards will fund the meal’s protein, such as a turkey or ham for families. Representatives from Ceres Solutions Cooperative attended the meal packing events in a show of support for the students.
“It is so rewarding to see these student leaders come together to serve our local communities,” Ceres staff member Laurel Mann said. “On behalf of the employees and farmer-owners of our company, we are extremely proud to support FFA.”
This is the first of a two part story. The second story will have comments from FFA teachers, school officials and Fairchild.
