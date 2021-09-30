GREENSBURG - South Decatur High School and the Greensburg Optimist Club are proud to announce their most recent Youth of the Month selection.
Delaney Felts is the daughter of Fames Felts.
Her GPA of 4.192 places her first in her class.
Her future plans include attending IUPUI where she will major in dental hygiene and earn an associate's or bachelor's degree.
Delaney is a member of National Honor Society, Key Club, and the Math Academics Team.
Her community activities are primarily for Key Club. "We clean trash off the road, work in concession stands and do other volunteer work," she said.
Delaney's favorite SDHS teacher is Miss Gault because, "Even though she gives a ton of homework, she explains the topics of discussion well. She is also very nice and funny."
