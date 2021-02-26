South Decatur High School Optimist Club’s “Youth of the Month”
Joe Lee - Senior
Son of - John and Stephanie Lee
College Choice - Aviation Institute of Maintenance
Future Plans - I plan to get my FFA certification from AIM and work at the airport while going to school.
School Activities - Varsity track and varsity cross country; South Decatur High School Yearbook Editor
School Clubs - Peer Helping and Fellowship of Christian Athletes
Community Service - Helps makes pillows for Riley’s Children’s Hospital
Favorite SDHS Teacher - I don’t have a favorite teacher because all of my teachers have had an important role in my path to being the person I am today.
