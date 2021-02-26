Lee

Joe Lee

South Decatur High School Optimist Club’s “Youth of the Month”

Joe Lee - Senior

Son of - John and Stephanie Lee

College Choice - Aviation Institute of Maintenance

Future Plans - I plan to get my FFA certification from AIM and work at the airport while going to school.

School Activities - Varsity track and varsity cross country; South Decatur High School Yearbook Editor

School Clubs - Peer Helping and Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Community Service - Helps makes pillows for Riley’s Children’s Hospital

Favorite SDHS Teacher - I don’t have a favorite teacher because all of my teachers have had an important role in my path to being the person I am today.

