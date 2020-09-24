SHELBYVILLE -- Six months into the COVID-19 pandemic, concert venues across the nation are at risk of closing permanently, and soon. As the nationwide economic struggle continues in the wake of the pandemic, four independent entertainment venues and promoters from Southeast Indiana, all members of the recently formed National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), are working together to seek support for the Save Our Stages Act and RESTART Act, two bills that have been introduced to ensure the survival of independent venues across the nation. At the forefront of this charge is Indiana Sen. Todd Young, fighting for independent venues across Indiana and the U.S. as a whole, as referenced in a recent Indy Star article.
Southeast Indiana-based NIVA members include:
- Red Bicycle Music Hall (Madison)
- Unbroken Circle Productions (Madison)
- Roostertail Music Festival (Madison)
- Capone’s Downtown Speakeasy (Shelbyville)
The Save Our Stages Act (S. 4258), introduced by Senators Cornyn and Klobuchar, and the RESTART Act (S. 3814 / H.R. 7481), introduced by Senators Young and Bennet and Representatives Golden and Kelly, provide vital support for independent venues that have lost nearly 100% of their revenue since the pandemic began in March. These venues will remain closed well into 2021 due to safety concerns posed by large gatherings. These institutions draw most of their revenue from acts that tour the United States, and until it’s safe to do so en masse, it won’t be possible for venues to bring back their staff. 90% of the 2,400 national members of NIVA have stated that they will be forced to close their doors if the shutdown lasts 6 months or more and they do not get meaningful support from Congress.
A recent Chicago study estimated that $1 spent at a small venue resulted in $12 of economic activity in their neighborhoods: meals, coffee, local transportation, hotels, retail, etc. Venues are economic generators, beloved institutions, and most importantly, community builders. More than 1.3 million live music lovers have written letters to their elected officials via SaveOurStages.com.
This is not your typical press release. Our ask is beyond newsworthy. Without support from Congress these community anchors WILL close, and we’ll be left to ask whether we did our part to save them.
We are asking our media friends to rally behind this movement and spread the word, the timing is vital. Congress goes on break, and is rushing to complete its next relief bill, and independent venues MUST be included. These mom and pop entrepreneurs are among the hardest hit by a pandemic: first to close and will be among the last to re-open. There’s no takeout version of concerts. Drive-ins and virtual streaming shows don’t begin to put our people back to work. The gig economy has been shuttered, and many thousands of our friends are at home, hoping the government keeps them fed while our industry tries to figure out what’s next.
Do you have space to feature the Save Our Stages Act on your channels and platforms? Even if you’ve previously covered NIVA or the RESTART Act, this new push is the most important one yet, and your support would be vital in ensuring it happens! Alongside traditional coverage, any support via social media or email marketing lists would be remarkable, and if you tag #SaveOurStages or #SaveIndianaStages, we’ll make sure that members will share and retweet from our accounts, getting you some shine in the process! And, if you are looking for other ways to support, consider donating or buying merch on the Indiana Independent Venue Alliance website - https://www.indianavenuealliance.org/donate.
-information provided
