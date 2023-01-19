GREENSBURG - Greensburg Community High School in cooperation with the Greensburg Police Department and the police K9 unit conducted a random search of the high school property Thursday morning.
A Shelter-In-Place status was used for approximately 20 minutes to ensure everyone’s safety during this search.
When the building is in a Shelter-In-Place status, students resume normal classroom activities in their assigned classrooms with the doors locked and no travel between rooms.
Principal Grant Peters thanked everyone involved for their cooperation and indicated this exercise was to help maintain a safe environment for students and staff.
